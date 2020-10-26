Oct. 19
Joanna Bernadette Lamping, 44, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more. (Class A misdemeanor).
Oct. 20
Jemar Kiwanna Blasingame, 22, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), and operator never licensed (Class C misdemeanor).
Oct. 23
Samantha Nicole Kidd-Erway, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear to lawful detention (Level 6 felony).
Oct. 24
Christopher Robert Evers, 46, of Orland Park, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated with a refusal (Class C misdemeanor).
Travis Ryan Jones, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for auto theft (Level 6 felony), and theft - less than $750 (Class A misdemeanor).
Oct. 26
Matthew Delton Smith, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear - habitual traffic offender/resisting/OWI/leaving a scene of an accident (Level 6 felony).