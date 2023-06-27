INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has created a new website that will provide the public with information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, applicable statutes, and much more. The website is https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the Indiana ICAC Task Force, comprised of over 50 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.