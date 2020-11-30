JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper County Deputy, while conducting a traffic stop at SR 10 and CR 350 West, found a substance in a clear plastic baggie that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The driver, Dacia K. Potts, 27, of Rensselaer, was initially stopped for a registration violation. During the impound process, the officer searched the vehicle finding the alleged baggie of meth.
Potts was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.