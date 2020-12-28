JASPER COUNTY — In the afternoon hours of December 22nd, 2020 Randall D. Shedd (54 years of age) from Martinsville, Indiana was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued by the Jasper County Superior Court on December 9th, 2020 for the following offense:
- Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)
On December 7th, 2020, a victim contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office advising that Randall D. Shedd had made threats to him and his wife.
A deputy was assigned the case and contacted the victims. The victims advised that Randall D. Shedd had worked for them, however, had recently quit. Upon doing so, Shedd failed to return certain work-related equipment back to them. So, in turn, the victims held Randall D. Shedd’s last paycheck.
Since then Randall D. Shedd has continued to make threatening/intimidating comments/statements to the victims.