JASPER COUNTY- Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Trooper Brian Runyon responded to a vehicle that crashed into trees on I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker. While speaking to the driver, Runyon developed probable cause to initiate an O.W.I. investigation. Runyon subsequently transported the driver to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department where a certified chemical test for intoxication was administered (breath test).

Frank J. Dado

DADO

The driver, Frank J. Dado, 45, from Hammond, registered .27% b.a.c. (blood alcohol content). The legal limit is .08%. Dado was then transported to Franciscan Health in Rensselaer for medical clearance due to his high test results. Once cleared, he was returned to the sheriff’s department for processing.

DUI crash

The car driven by Frank Dado of Hammond hit a tree off of I-65 Saturday morning. Dado was arrested for DUI.

