JASPER COUNTY- Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Trooper Brian Runyon responded to a vehicle that crashed into trees on I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker. While speaking to the driver, Runyon developed probable cause to initiate an O.W.I. investigation. Runyon subsequently transported the driver to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department where a certified chemical test for intoxication was administered (breath test).
The driver, Frank J. Dado, 45, from Hammond, registered .27% b.a.c. (blood alcohol content). The legal limit is .08%. Dado was then transported to Franciscan Health in Rensselaer for medical clearance due to his high test results. Once cleared, he was returned to the sheriff’s department for processing.