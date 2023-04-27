Tippecanoe County — On April 26, just before 12:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of a road rage incident and shots fired on Interstate 65, southbound near the 180 mile marker. The victim was driving a semi-truck and was uninjured in the incident. Dispatchers advised the victim to stop at a safe location. Dispatchers determined the suspect vehicle was a Black Chevrolet Tahoe.
While troopers were searching for the Tahoe, dispatchers received another 9-1-1 call of a road rage incident. Dispatchers advised the driver, who was later identified to be Kevin Perfetti, 53, from Lowell, IN, to stop at a safe location. Troopers located that vehicle, which matched the description of the Chevrolet Tahoe from the original road rage incident report.