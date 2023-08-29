RENSSELAER — Two local residents were taken into custody following an investigation into a series of thefts from Walmart in Rensselaer recently.
Tate Wall, 32, and wife Christina, 29, are suspected in a large number of thefts dating back to December of 2022, the Rensselaer Police Department said in a press release last week.
The Walls allegedly used self-checkout isles to scan only a portion of the items in their carts and then walk out of the store with unpaid items mixed in with their paid items.
Video footage of the incidents were given to RPD, which reviewed the footage and conducted an investigation.
On Aug. 21, officers went to an address on North McKinley Avenue where they took Mrs. Wall into custody. Other officers were able to locate Mr. Wall during a traffic stop and he was taken into custody at that time.
During an interview at the Jasper County Jail, officers were advised that the Walls stole approximately 20 times from Walmart and have allegedly been doing so for a long time.
The Walls were booked into the county jail on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and corrupt business influence, which carries a Level 5 felony charge.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.