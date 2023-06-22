PORTER COUNTY — An investigation conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of Christopher Hultquist, 33, from Kouts.
In August of 2022, investigators received more than two dozen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to a specific phone number. After a thorough investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for Hultquist’s residence.
On June 19, detectives served the search warrant at Hultquist’s residence, where they located Hultquist in possession of child sexual abuse material. Hultquist was taken into custody and transported to Porter County Jail.
Arrested and preliminary charges:
- Christopher Hultquist, 33, from Kouts
Child Exploitation (2 Counts) – Level 5 Felony
Child Exploitation (2 Counts) – Level 6 Felony
The Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted throughout the investigation by Indiana State Police Digital Forensics Unit, troopers from the Lowell Post, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, and the Kouts Police Department.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.