Indiana Task Force Internet Crimes Against Children

PORTER COUNTY — An investigation conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of Christopher Hultquist, 33, from Kouts.

In August of 2022, investigators received more than two dozen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to a specific phone number. After a thorough investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for Hultquist’s residence.

Tags