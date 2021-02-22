WHEATFIELD — A Kankakee Valley Middle School teacher has been arrested on felony child molestation charges.
A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO), in the morning hours of Feb. 19, for the Kankakee Valley School Corporation was made aware of an allegation of inappropriate communication and touching between a faculty member and a student.
The SRO immediately elicited the assistance of a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective at which time they began an investigation. During their investigation, they met with the suspect, identified as Matthew T. Hostetler, 27, of Valparaiso.
After the interview of Hostetler, it was determined that his statements were consistent with that of which the victim had provided and he was taken into custody, transported to the Jasper County Detention Center, and incarcerated for the charge of child molestation (Level 1 Felony).
According to a statement from the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, the corporation took immediate and decisive action to contact law enforcement to open an investigation due to a report made to school officials alleging employee misconduct at Kankakee Valley Middle School. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.
“The administration will begin the statutory process of terminating the teacher subject to the procedures under Indiana law,” according to the statement. “Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District. The District has taken necessary steps to ensure that student learning continues in a safe environment and has assigned a qualified employee as a temporary classroom replacement. District staff are working closely with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, the investigating agency may lead the District’s communication effort to avoid jeopardizing a case. The District cannot discuss confidential personnel matters. The Kankakee Valley School Corporation will not be issuing any other comments at this time.”
Hostetler arrives at KVMS in 2018 with three years of experience at John Young Middle School in Mishawaka. He teaches math in the seventh grade and is a graduate of Valparaiso High School and Ball State.