JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released information in a number of arrests made in the first month of the new year.
In the afternoon hours of Jan. 6, Jason M. Bennett, 46, of Wheatfield, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
The Jasper Superior Court issued the warrant on Dec. 21, 2022, for the following charge: Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
In the morning hours of Jan. 10, a drug interdiction officer with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office observed a suspicious vehicle at a local business near the intersection of State Rd. 10 at I-65. The officer performed a license plate check on the vehicle and it returned to that of a vehicle that had been stolen from Richmond, Indiana.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at which time the driver was identified as Joshua George Francesco Michienzi, 32, from St. Paul, Minnesota.
The vehicle that Michienzi had been operating was confirmed to be stolen. Michienzi was taken into custody, transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated with auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
In the afternoon hours of Jan. 11, Amanda N. Wilson, 33, of DeMotte, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
The Jasper Circuit Court issued the warrant on Jan. 5, for the following charge: Theft- property stolen is a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
In the evening hours of Jan. 16, a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign at the intersection of McKinley Ave. at Wood Rd. in Rensselaer. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle continued westbound on Wood Rd. failing to stop. The deputy continued to follow the vehicle for some distance and the vehicle finally came to a stop in the driveway of a residence.
The driver was identified as Erlin J. Hernandez-Morales, 26, of Rensselaer. Hernandez-Morales was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center for incarceration for the following charges:
Operating a vehicle w/alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a Vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement with vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.