JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released information in a number of arrests made in the first month of the new year.

In the afternoon hours of Jan. 6, Jason M. Bennett, 46, of Wheatfield, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Jason Bennett

Jason Bennett is charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Joshua George Francesco Michienzi

Joshua George Francesco Michienzi faces a charge of auto theft.
Amanda Wilson

Amanda Wilson is charged with theft- when property stolen is a firearm.
Erlin J. Hernandez-Morales

Erlin J. Hernandez-Morales was charged with operating a vehicle w/alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Tags

Trending Food Videos