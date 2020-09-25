Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, September 25
Sam Bowen, 31, of Monterey, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Ethan Michael Gillen, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Anita Jean Lacefield, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Ricky Lee Ward, 55, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated, D felony.
Cameron Jaggar Wright, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, September 24
Rita Ann Carter, 57, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft or previous conviction.
Jeremy Michael Manns, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Brooke Shawntel Nicole Martinez, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Matthew D. Stamper, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Nathan Newt Wilson, 21, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior, and theft.
Wednesday, September 23
Juan Jose Flores-Orellana, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.