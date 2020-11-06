Tuesday, Nov. 3
John Winston Bailey, 38, of Bluffton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for criminal confinement, intimidation and leaving the scene of a crash (property damage).
Brent Collin Ragan, 30, was arrested by the Renssealer Police Dept. for domestic battery.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Mariah Dishay Dobine, 18, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Dept. for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Joseph D. Grayer, 43, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement and battery as a Class B misdemeanor.
Kaylynn Louann Holt, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine and possession of legend drugs paraphernalia.