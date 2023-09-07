Tuesday, September 5
Robert J. Barton II, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Bryan D. Carter, 51, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Frank L. Garcia, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a local arrest warrant.
Kris L. Greenwade, 41, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Christopher J. Jackson, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for unknown charge.
Jeffrey T. Keys, 38, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Destiny R. Kilbourne, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on a local arrest warrant.
Christopher J. Kruhaj, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication by alcohol and/ore drugs.
Andrea L. Lambdin, 38, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with serious bodily injury.
John A. Lariviere, 62, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and resisting law enforcement.
Benny E. Leviner III, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.
Joe Machuca, 33, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Andrew T. McKee Jr., 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for refusal to submit to a chemical test and intimidation.
James A. McWhorter, 29, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing methamphetamine.
Collin M. Merrill, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and resisting law enforcement.
William G. Merrill Jr., 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
James E. Mondragon, 39, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Keith B. Mullins, 58, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Devin W. Pierce, 21, of Owensville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for an unknown charge.
Lawrence M. Reilly, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Soren D. Rinker, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, September 1
Justin D. Slayden, 39, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation.
Thursday, August 31
Jimmy D. Segers, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs.
Wednesday, August 30
Royle Agent, 52, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Talon M. Eaglehawk, 24, of Noblesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation, battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.