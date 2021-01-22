Friday, January 22
Eric L. Bothwell, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Daron Kareem Griffin, 24, of Pennington, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Brandon Scott Loughry, 33, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended and reckless driving.
Thomas Joe Simanson, 29, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Wendy M. Stone, 40, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Lee A. Tillema, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal mischief, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, January 21
Ronnie Adams, 29, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.
Paris Brittany Davis, 28, of Gary, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.
Joshua Caleb Irwin, 31, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, January 20
Arthur Raymond Buchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Elijah Fleming, 18, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Ralph Everette Gentry, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Donald G. Oliver, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.