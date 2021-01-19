Tuesday, January 19
Rebecca Lee Adcock, 40, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.
Roxanna C. Gentz, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Rodney Lee Howard, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Troy David Jackson, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Marques Devonte Johnson, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (endangering), driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while consuming alcohol.
Dacia Kay Potts, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of $750-$50,000 or previous conviction.
Soren David Rinker, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using vehicle as a weapon, reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Lucas C. Salazar, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Winston C. Sears, 56, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, January 15
Mark Thomas Schultz, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary of a dwelling, possession of Legend drug without a prescription and possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, January 14
Skyler Steven Cavinder, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Steven Hoover, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and driving while suspended.
Tera Alyse Ritchie, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine.
Wednesday, January 13
James Ryan Clark, 42, of Griffith, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Ryan Cunningham, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for battery resulting in the injury of a person under 14 years of age.