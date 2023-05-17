Wednesday, May 17
Aaron J. Braun, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery against a public safety official.
Lovie D. Grace, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle with ACE of .15 or more.
Michael S. McNamara, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Tuesday, May 16
Melissa A. Carden, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Rodney R. Deardurff, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Elizabeth M. Drake, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Nathan M. Hansen, 25, of Sheldon, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Joshua L. Myers, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Oscar R. Vindel-Barahona, 41, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on an arrest warrant.
Monday, May 15
Natalie J. Gardner, 19, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for minor possession of alcohol.
Dustin W. Giroux, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, intimidation and refusal to identify while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
Jose O. Hernandez-Rivas, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jason K. Hook, 32, of Oak Forest, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and reckless driving.
Walter L. Mills, 59, of Brownstown Township, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held for another agency.
Angela Permodo, 55, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Samuel R. Reeves Sr., 48, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and intimidation.
Domanick M. Shirkey, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery within the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Alexis A. Suggs, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of stay at home order.
Joshua D. Sweet, 35, of Kentland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Holly S. Whalen, 48, of Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and criminal mischief.
Friday, May 12
William A. Florence, 63, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
Donald G. Oliver, 48, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
David A. Sholes, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, distribution of an intimate image and battery with a deadly weapon.
Thursday, May 11
Bryan A. Jansky, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher S. Szabo, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.