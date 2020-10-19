WHEATFIELD — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Orlando D. Robinson, 29, of Indianapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 14, on an outstanding warrant issued through the Jasper County Circuit Court for an incident that occurred in May.
Robinson is charged with sexual battery, a Level 6 felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class B misdemeanor; and furnishing alcohol to a minor, also a Class B misdemeanor.
A release from the sheriff’s office states Robinson, while at a residence three miles south of Wheatfield, had purchased alcohol for himself, the victim who is a minor, and a witness. According to the victim, Robinson allegedly followed her to the bathroom, locking himself and her in the room before the sexual battery began.
Out of fear of getting in trouble for alcohol consumption, the victim didn’t report the incident for a few days.
Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest on Aug. 14, and he was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on Oct. 14.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.