Damaged vehicle

Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was sitting in this car when it was struck by a tanker truck early Monday morning.

JASPER COUNTY — Monday morning at 5 a.m., troopers were investigating a crash on I-65 northbound lanes at the 224.3 mile-marker. Troopers were assisting D-1 Towing with the removal of a semi that had been involved in an earlier crash. Two troopers were blocking the right lane with all their emergency lights activated when Trooper Jordin Bilthuis’ police car was side swiped by a tanker truck.

Trooper Bilthuis was sitting in her patrol car, with her seatbelt buckled, when the crash occurred. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

