RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Sept. 15, on two warrants issued by the Jasper Superior Court on June 23 for Shawn L. McGan, 34, with an address in Napa, Idaho. He is charged with theft as a Class A misdemeanor, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Acccording to the sheriff’s office, the first offense occurred on March 1, when police received a call about a stolen vehicle. The victim told police McGan had stolen her car and some prescription medications. While the deputy was taking the report, he heard a call allegedly from McGan to the victim stating, “If you pay me the $600 rent, I will bring you the car back.”
The reported battery occurred on June 5 at a residence in Rensselaer with both Rensselaer Police and the sheriff’s department responding to a domestic incident. At that time, the victim stated McGan had become angry and struck her in the chest, drug her outside of his residence, and smashed her foot in the door. The sheriff’s report states there were obvious signs of bruising and swelling of the foot.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.