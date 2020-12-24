JASPER COUNTY — In the morning hours of December 16th, 2020, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a well-being check at one of the local hotels (S.R. 114/I-65).
Deputies responded to the location and contacted Christopher P. Rowe (27 years old) of Medaryville, Indiana. Upon contact, Christopher P. Rowe showed obvious signs of intoxication by a stimulant. A Pulaski County Probation employee, who was also present, conducted a search of the room that Christopher P. Rowe was determined as the sole occupant of and located two baggies inside of a coat pocket. The contents of one baggy was determined to be marijuana and the other plastic baggy contained what was determined to contain Fentanyl and/or Methamphetamine.
Christopher P. Rowe was at that time taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)