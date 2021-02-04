WHEATFIELD — A Hobart man has been arrested on felony charges after threatening to stab a woman and her newborn baby with a screwdriver on Feb. 1,
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, during the early morning hours they received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence located 4.5 miles northwest of Wheatfield. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the residence.
Upon arrival, deputies met with both the victim and the assailant, identified as Richard E. Mullet (34 years of age) from Hobart. Mullet told deputies that the incident started because he wanted the victim to leave along with her children.
The victim advised that she was in the bedroom holding/feeding their newborn baby when Richard E. Mullet smacked her in the face and spit on her. Mullet then flipped her off the bed while she had the baby in her arms. The victim advised that Mullet then began dragging her towards the front door. Another child in the residence began yelling for Mullet to stop at which time he went outside stating that he was going to flatten the tires on her vehicle.
While Mullet was outside the victim began recording his actions, at which time, he came back to the residence and kicked the now locked door breaking the lock. Mullet, holding a screwdriver, threatened to stab the victim and the newborn baby. It was at this time that another child ran to a neighbor’s residence requesting help.
Mullet was taken into custody, transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following offenses:
- Intimidation, draws a deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony)
- Domestic Battery, committed in presence of a child less than 16 (Level 6 Felony)
- Domestic Battery, bodily waste (Level 6 Felony)