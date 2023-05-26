In the early morning hours of May 13, a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of State Rd. 49 at County Rd. 1100 N. According to the deputy’s radar, he determined that the motorcycle was traveling 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
After a brief pursuit with the motorcycle, speeds in excess of 100 mph, the operator of the motorcycle was unable to negotiate an "S" curve in the roadway and crashed. At that time, the operator of the motorcycle was identified as Jason K. Hook, 32, of Oak Forest, Illinois.