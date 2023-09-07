DEMOTTE — On the afternoon of August 31, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an incident southwest of DeMotte. They arrived at the scene and met with a distressed victim who reported that he had just endured a physical assault. According to the victim, Justin D. Slayden, 39, a resident of Hebron, forcibly removed him from his vehicle and subjected him to a chokehold, causing him to have difficulty breathing.
A corroborating witness who was present at the scene confirmed the victim's account of the incident. Subsequently, Slayden was placed under arrest, taken into custody, and subsequently transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
He now faces charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.