NEWTON COUNTY — A police pursuit that occurred in two counties Halloween night resulted in the arrest of Erick D. Banks, 27, of East Chicago, and Tawana C. Alexander, 31, also of East Chicago.
On Oct. 31, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Deputy Fellmy attempted to stop a black Ford Explorer for a speeding violation on US 41 near CR 1000S (1 mile south of SR 16). As Fellmy began to exit his fully marked patrol car, the suspect vehicle fled southbound into Benton County at speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
A few miles into Benton County, the suspect vehicle crossed the median and fled back north into Newton County. Deputy J. Wallace was able to deploy his issued tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle; disabling it enough to get it stopped at US 41 near CR 225 N (6 miles north of Morocco).
The driver, Erick D. Banks, was arrested and held on probable cause for felony resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
The female rear passenger, Tawana C. Alexander, was arrested and held on probable cause for disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, and neglect of a dependent.
The female front seat passenger was released from the scene. An 8-year-old child was left in the care and custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
The preliminary charges will be reviewed by the Newton County Prosecutor.
Assisting agencies: Newton County Dispatch, Kentland Police Dept., Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and DCFS.