JASPER COUNTY — A Griffith man was arrested on drug possession charges after a Jasper County Deputy made a traffic stop on US 231 Sept. 10. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by an oncoming vehicle, which crossed the center line near U.S. 231 and CR 900 North at approximately 1 a.m.
The deputy then followed the vehicle, driven by Joel L. Losiniecki, 62, of Griffith, and observed several more traffic infractions. He attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop but Losiniecki allegedly failed to stop for several miles, finally stopping at near 500 N.
The driver was identified, and the deputy noticed Losiniecki appeared nervous and said he was lost and didn’t see the emergency lights or hear the siren on the deputy’s car. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy suspected the man was under the influence and asked him to step out of his vehicle. When he did, the deputy saw an uncapped needle in the door panel and a spoon on the floor.
A search of Losniecki discovered a needle, a string tie and a small foil wrapper with a white powder inside later determined to be heroin. A further search of the vehicle found numerous needles and two spoons with residue on them.
Losiniecki was taken into custody and charged with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.