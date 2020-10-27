RENSSELAER — Four Jasper County residents were taken to jail recently after an investigation by the Rensselaer Police Department found drug activity at an apartment on the 200 block of E. Maple Street.
John Chapman, 45, Katlyn Moore, 28, and Ethan Gillen, 19, of Rensselaer and Alicia Pigg, 31, of DeMotte were charged with misdemeanors and felonies after police began an investigation on Sept. 23 of suspicious activity on Maple Street.
Police said residents voiced concern about the heavy amount of foot traffic in and out of the apartment, which led to a search warrant.
Prior to serving the warrant, officers conducted surveillance in the area. After a tan Jeep left the apartment, police initiated a traffic stop and found Malone, who resides at the apartment, behind the wheel. Gillen was a passenger in the Jeep and both Gillen and Malone were taken to the Jasper County Jail while the investigation continued.
While the apartment was searched, it was reportedly learned that Malone was in possession of paraphernalia drug items, prescription medication and another unknown substance. She was taken to Franciscan Health Rensselaer due to a medical problem and was not booked in jail at that time.
Inside the apartment, Rensselaer and Jasper County officers found methamphetamine and evidence of narcotic sales. Chapman, a male occupant of the apartment, was not home at the time the warrant was served.
Police sent a report to the county prosecutor’s office and a warrant was issued for both Malone and Chapman. Malone was taken into custody on Oct. 13 and charged with possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (C misdemeanor).
Gillen was charged with visiting/maintaining a common nuisance (A misdemeanor).
On Oct. 20, a RPD officer stopped a truck near the corner of College and Milroy avenues after the driver was seen not wearing a seatbelt.
Chapman was found to be a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody on his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (C misdemeanor).
Meanwhile, Pigg, another passenger in the truck, was in possession of meth and paraphernalia and she and Chapman were taken to jail. Pigg was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.
The Rensselaer Police Department would like to thank the residents who provided information that assisted it in the investigation.
“We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity,” RPD officials said. “At times we can make a case quickly and other times it takes more time to establish probable cause in order to make an arrest or get a warrant.”
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.