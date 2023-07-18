LAKE COUNTY — Wednesday afternoon, July 12, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Trooper Stancy was patrolling I-65 southbound near the scale barn.  This is approximately 3 miles north of S.R. 2 (exit 240).  A citizen notified the trooper of a vehicle that was traveling at 5 mph in the right lane, which was creating a dangerous situation for other motorists. 

Trooper Stancy located the vehicle traveling 8 mph in the right lane and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle to investigate the circumstances of the extremely slow speed. The driver failed to stop and instead sped away. A pursuit was initiated as the vehicle’s driver refused to stop. 

