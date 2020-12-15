JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte woman was arrested Dec. 10 for possession of methamphetamine after she was reported circling a subdivision in the county.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Kaylynn L. Holt, 25, was arrested after deputies responded to a notice of a suspicious vehicle in a local subdivision. When police arrived, they located the vehicle with Holt sitting stationary inside.
When deputies discovered it was Holt, they found she had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6) when she was arrested on Nov. 24.
During the booking process, Holt was found to have a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance in her possession. The substance field-tested for meth.
Besides the charges that are mentioned above, Holt faces a new charge of meth possession, which is a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.