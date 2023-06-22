Court stock gavel

Negligence of the behalf of operators of a Gary gas station contributed to the 2021 shooting death of a 21-year-old mother and continued to put others at risk, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Thomas Scott Spangle was sentenced in US District Court 10 years ago for a felony offense of distribution of child pornography and sentenced to 84 months (6 years, 9 months) and 15 years of supervised release. While on the supervised release, which began in July 2019, it was discovered that he had been viewing child pornography according to a press release from the US District Court.

Spangle, 42, entered a guilty plea to receipt of child pornography in front of United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio and was recently sentenced to 17.5 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.