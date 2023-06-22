Thomas Scott Spangle was sentenced in US District Court 10 years ago for a felony offense of distribution of child pornography and sentenced to 84 months (6 years, 9 months) and 15 years of supervised release. While on the supervised release, which began in July 2019, it was discovered that he had been viewing child pornography according to a press release from the US District Court.
Spangle, 42, entered a guilty plea to receipt of child pornography in front of United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio and was recently sentenced to 17.5 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.
In March 2021, information was received that Spangle was viewing child pornography on his cellphone while on supervised release. According to the press release, while being monitored, several potential images of child pornography were identified. In April 2021, a search warrant was conducted on his electronic devices and a forensic exam found his cellphone contained 48 video files, 31 of which depicted child pornography.
The FBI investigated the case with assistance of the Indiana State Police.
In the first case, Spangle resided in Lake Village at the time. Court documents were filed in May 2010, when an undercover FBI agent working in Miami, Florida, was using the the peer-to-peer file sharing program “Gigatribe” to download child pornography files being distributed by others online. The undercover officer browsed the shared files and observed many depictions of children engaging in sexually explicit activity.
During the download, the undercover agent used a program to identify the IP address being utilized, which was later identified as belonging to Spangle. Spangle’s computer equipment was seized and a full forensic examination was conducted on each piece of equipment.
The examination revealed that Spangle collected a total of 5,269 images and 504 videos depicting minor children being sexually exploited and abused. Because each video counts as 75 images for Guideline calculation purposes, Spangle possessed the equivalent of 43,069 child pornography images.
If played back to back, the videos in Spangle’s collection would run for 26 hours, 44 minutes and 58 seconds.
This case resulted from an investigation by members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police and the Lafayette Police Department.
When arrested for the recent charge, Spangle was held without bond pending trial. The court found there are no conditions or combination of conditions that would reasonably allow Pretrial Services to supervise the defendant given the repeated offense in April 2021. He was remanded to the custody of the US Marshal.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.