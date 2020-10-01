JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man has been charged with strangulation and domestic battery after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an incident south of DeMotte on Sept. 27.
Caleb J. Fonte, 30, of DeMotte, was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center after he reportedly battered a female victim.
JCSD said it received an open line 911 call from a residence located approximately two miles south of DeMotte. As dispatchers listened, they could hear an on-going altercation occurring.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a female sitting beside her vehicle crying. She told police that she and Fonte had been fighting after she picked him up to bring him home. While driving, she said Fonte began choking and striking her.
Once at the residence, the victim said Fonte threw her, causing her to bang her head against the side of the house. Deputies at the scene noticed red marks on her neck and an abrasion in the left eyebrow area.
Strangulation carries a Level 6 felony. Domestic battery is a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrest and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.