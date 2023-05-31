In the afternoon hours of May 16, a sergeant with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with an individual that was urinating along the roadway’s edge in the area of County Rd. 1100 W. at Cumberland Rd. The sergeant stopped to speak with the individual, identified as Aaron J. Braun, 38, of DeMotte.
While the sergeant was communicating on his hand-held radio and unsuspecting of it, Braun allegedly lunged at the officer and struck him with a closed fist to the left side of his face. The sergeant quickly took Braun into custody without further incident.