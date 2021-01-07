RENSSELAER — An Alabama man is facing two felony charges for entering a woman's residence, and then stealing her cellphone.
These charges are a result of a Dec. 11 incident that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The victim in this case told police that during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2020, Albert B Hendon had entered her residence and woke her. She informed the police that she immediately told Hendon to leave, which he did after he grabbed her cellphone.
The victim estimated the value of the cellphone at $1,200.00.
Police state that the victim currently has two court orders protecting her from Hendon. One of the orders is a Protection Order and the other is a No Contact Order.
In the morning hours of Jan. 4, 2021, Hendon, 28, of Geraldine, Alabama was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant. This warrant was issued on January 4th, 2021 by the Jasper Superior Court for the following charges:
- Burglary (Level 4 Felony)
- Theft, where the value of the property is between $750 & $50k (Level 6 Felony)
- Invasion of Privacy (Class A Misdemeanor)