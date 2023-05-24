Voting machine request

Kara Fishburn, Jasper County Clerk, proposes purchasing 74 voting machines ahead of the 2024 general election. The voting machines would have a new interface in order to be easier to navigate.

 Photo by Nathan Jaki

RENSSELAER — At their May meeting, the Jasper County Council approved $40,000 for the county’s Examination of Records, $5,000 to replace a truck bed for the county surveyor and $6,900 to modernize Jasper County’s corner perpetuation program. The council also discussed a host of other issues, including the purchase of an X-ray machine at the Jasper County Jail, dog run fencing for Jasper County Animal Control and updating voting machines for the 2024 general election. In total, $51,900 in appropriations was approved.

The council approved $40,000 for Jasper County’s annual examination of records, or audit, conducted annually by the Indiana Board of Commissioners. The council initially requested $83,000 in the instance that the audit would take three months, as it had taken in 2022. However, the council lowered the amount to the approved $40,000 as the state’s audit of Jasper County only took place from May 5 to May 16 of this year.

Tags