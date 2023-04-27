Correction

In the article, "Jasper County REMC partners with local organizations to bring Electronics Recycling Day for 14th year," it incorrectly states the drop off site in Rensselaer was the county highway garage. This was an error. The drop off site was at the City of Rensselaer Recycling Center. It accepts electronics daily. The county highway garage does not. Jasper County REMC also partners with the City of Rensselaer for the annual event.
The newspaper apologizes for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.