DeMOTTE — The Connection Center in DeMotte will host its second annual 5K run/walk and one-mile walk on Saturday June 25.
The event is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to help the Connection Center, which is on the Calvary Assembly of God Church property at 15th St. SE in DeMotte, with the programs and services that they offer to the community.
“This fundraisers offers the ability to support a local, non-profit organization that works to connect people in body, mind and spirit,” said race organizer Jeff Martin of the center.
The 5K is for runners and walkers. However, the one-mile race is only for walkers.
The 5K will be held on the Kankakee Valley Middle School cross country course, which has a variety of elevations, woods, grass and pavement terrains to traverse through as it winds throughout the property.
“This is a beautiful course that goes around a large pond,” said Martin. “You normally do not have the opportunity to have a 5K with this type of setting so mix it up and come join us.”
The one-mile race is exactly that, a one-mile race around the KVMS track which is four laps.
Walkers will be separated by age and gender classes so anyone can do this. Electronic timing will be provided and medals will be awarded.
Pre-registration is strongly suggested at demotteconnection.com and the cost is $20 for either runners and walkers for the 5K and $10 for walkers for the one-mile race. Registration can be made the day of, as well.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., the 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the one-mile walk will take off at 10:15 a.m.