WHEATFIELD — Iran Floyd’s commitment to the Kankakee Valley School Corporation is unsurpassed.
He has served 57 years as an administrator, with many of those years — he said he’d have to do the math — at Kankakee Valley. He first served as superintendent at KV from 1984-86, left for a job at North Miami and returned to KV in 1988 before “retiring” in 1995. He actually joined an interim, gun-for-hire program and returned to the corporation four more times over the next 20 years as an interim administrator.
Current superintendent Don Street said of Floyd: “He is dedicated to KV. Definitely a Kougar through and through.”
In honor of his commitment, Pat Kopanda of the Fairchild House committee approached the school about creating a sculpture dedicated to Floyd. It would be designed and created by KV high school students and placed at the Iran Floyd Administration Building, which is located in front of the KV Intermediate School building on State Road 10.
To get the project rolling, high school art teacher Josh Smith had students create mini-sculptures with the best one receiving a $100 gift card. Grace Brennan was named the winner for her spiral design and welding teacher David Hass had his students build an eight-foot metal sculpture to mirror Brennan’s creation.
High school science teacher DJ Sterrett provided an engraved plaque to be placed in front of the sculpture, which will be moved to the front of the corporation offices once a water project is completed there and a concrete foundation can be poured, said Fairchild committee member Andy Andree.
A donation from the Jasper Foundation helped cover any remaining costs for materials needed in the project, Andree added.
The son of long-time West Lafayette corporation superintendent William Floyd, Iran began a career in education as a teacher at Lake Station. He took some time off to join the Indiana Police Academy and returned to Lake Station while working for the Highland Police Department. He also worked several years with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department, patrolling mostly in the summers.
His first gig as a superintendent came at Caston. He was there in the late 1970s, early 1980s before moving to the KV school district to serve as superintendent. After retiring from KV, he has been an interim administrator at West Lafayette, North Newton, North Judson, Mill Creek, Hebron and Lake Station — a total of 17 stops in all.
After serving at a few places, Floyd — the 1991 State Superintendent of the Year by the American Association School Board Administration — found himself going back to the KV school district.
“As an educator and long-standing figure in our community,” Andree said of Floyd, “he continues to volunteer today wherever there is a need.”
Right now, that need is the Wheatfield Elementary School where he volunteers as assistant principal.
“I do the tougher responsibilities,” Floyd, 81, said with a sly grin. “I unload the cars and buses and I do the lunch hour.”
Joining Floyd for an unveiling of the sculpture at the high school on May 16 was son Joe Watson of Fulton, Indiana, and Tammy Nollen of Ohio. Floyd’s wife of 42 years, Joan, passed away in 2020.
Also on hand was long-time school board member John “Dutch” Heerema, who worked several years with Floyd.
Floyd was appreciative of all who were involved in the project.
“It is certainly a shock, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I really appreciate it. Everybody did a great job putting it together and I want to thank the high school students for their work in designing it and the welding class for welding it and Mr. Hass for directing the students.”
Students who worked on the project included Connor Halaburt, Drew McLean, Cole Solomey, Caleb Swallow, Kurt Kros, Max Lustig, John Voris, Luke Ritchie, Matt Gallow, Henry Hase, Donny Paulus and Hayden Williams.