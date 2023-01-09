DEMOTTE — Although Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm has been around for more than two years, fresh floral arrangements are relatively new for the small business. Tony and Tori Van Gorp started their flower farm after COVID hit and everything closed down.
Tony was working as an extension educator in Gary when the pandemic closed the city down. With time on his hands, he decided to follow a lifetime passion to grow flowers. He said he had already been growing vegetables, but everyone grows those and he wanted to do something different to bring extra income to his family. With his horticulture knowledge and his wife Tori’s business know-how, they decided to start a new business.
Once the flowers were ready, the couple would take their flowers to the European Market in Chesterton, where the flowers were a hit.
Tony, a former police officer, grew up in Lansing, Illinois. His mother was a British “war bride” from WWII and taught him about growing flowers and vegetables. Finally able to put his knowledge and passion to work, he built a greenhouse and flower garden on their property at 11717 N. 570 W in rural DeMotte.
Tori’s family operates flower farms in Ohio, so the couple are well versed in growing and cutting flowers to keep them fresh for a long time. Her background is business. “I just want to grow,” Tony said. He works in the greenhouse during winter and fall, and works outside spring, summer and into fall. Their informational flyer says, “During the spring, our tulip production comes alive, and we close the season when our last dahlia is kissed with frost, and it all begins afresh for next year.”
In September, Tori said, Carla Moolenaar, owner of Another Season in DeMotte, called to say her store was discontinuing the fresh floral arrangements. Already considering expanding to floral, the couple jumped on the chance to add a floral shop to their business. Realizing they weren’t florists, they hired Allie Walther to do the job. They also hired designers, Wendy Day and Tacy Stacy, who were busy during this interview designing floral arrangements for the upcoming Valentines Day rush.
Why Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm? Tony explains his mother grew up in England on Collier Row, and she was his inspiration for the farm. His mother gave him the first cutting to plant for the farm, a stalk of rhubarb, which they continue to grow each year to keep her legacy alive.
In order to facilitate the new floral portion of the business, the couple transformed a former chicken coop into a flower shop, office and design studio.
Next month, planting seedlings in the green house begins, while they are also preparing for Valentines Day. They plan to take in about 700 orders and will start delivering the Valentines flower arrangements the weekend before. Valentines Day falls on a Tuesday this year. They are taking orders now.
In spring, over 1,000 tulips will pop up in a variety of colors. Cut a certain way, the lovely first flowers of spring will last up to two months. They plan to take their fresh cut flowers to two farmers markets this year, and continue to expand the floral business as well.
The couple works with other local vendors including a candle maker from Tony’s hometown of Lansing, and a watercolor artist.
The couple said they will work on the most elaborate arrangements and wedding designs to the least and will even help people who want to decorate for themselves. The delivery area goes north to Valparaiso and south to Rensselaer and from Lowell to Kouts, but will go beyond that territory if requested.