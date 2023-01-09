Greenhouse

The greenhouse on the flower farm will soon become a hub of activity as new seedlings are started for the spring planting season.

DEMOTTE — Although Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm has been around for more than two years, fresh floral arrangements are relatively new for the small business. Tony and Tori Van Gorp started their flower farm after COVID hit and everything closed down.

Owners of Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm

Tori and Tony VanGorp are the proprietors of the Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm in DeMotte. They stand in their renovated chicken coop, now a floral shop and design center.

Tony was working as an extension educator in Gary when the pandemic closed the city down. With time on his hands, he decided to follow a lifetime passion to grow flowers. He said he had already been growing vegetables, but everyone grows those and he wanted to do something different to bring extra income to his family. With his horticulture knowledge and his wife Tori’s business know-how, they decided to start a new business.

Floral arrangment

Floral designers will make beautiful arrangements for any occasion and they are preparing for Valentines Day, one of the busiest for florists.
Cooler full of flowers

The cooler built in the former chicken house is filled with bright colored flowers for floral arrangements. The VanGorps plan to build a bigger cooler as this one has quickly become too small. 
Heading out

Tony VanGorp heads out to make a flower delivery. They deliver from Valpo to Rensselaer, and Lowell to Kouts and all points in between.

