While the elementary schools in the North Newton district are planning harvest and Halloween activities, like a haunted playground at Lake Village and a daytime fall festival at Lincoln, the Junior-Senior high is planning how to fill the vacant principal position as Mr. Coffing will be retiring at the end of the month.

Superintendent Middleton calmly stated that the right candidate for the job should be someone who melds well with the rest of the administrative team. He likes that the elementary principals meet regularly to discuss and share ideas and that the overall leadership in the schools seems to be on the right track. He does not want to make a hasty decision, especially due to the timing. The board concurred.

