The Rensselaer Republican and Kankakee Valley Post-News Christmas Ham Giveaway winners were announced recently.
The giveaway was sponsored by Kankakee Valley Publishing and Strack and Van Til.
Kentucky Legend hams were picked up at Strack and Van Til by the following individuals in Rensselaer:
• Norma Schultz, Lois Evers, Miriam Steinkamp, Mary Navarro and Retta Manns.
KV Post-News winners who won certificates for free hams included:
• Mary Swanson, Ruth Broerjes, Rebecca Ream, Katrina Kawczynski and Fancine DeSimini, all of DeMotte.