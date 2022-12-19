WHEATFIELD — Both sweet and bittersweet was the celebration at the Stepp households on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The night was sweet as scores of children and adults alike wandered through 2.5 acres of lights and magic that celebrated Christmas and all of its joys in a tradition that has been on-going for around 25 years.
What made the night bittersweet was the absence of the man who was the driving force behind the display - Bill Stepp. Stepp, 48, was tragically killed by a wrong-way driver on I-65 as he came home from work on Saturday, Nov. 26, by a wrong-way driver fleeing the scene of another accident.
Stepp, a well-known figure in the DeMotte and Wheatfield communities, was notable for his love of Christmas, his family and friends, and his motorcycle. He, and that extended family, would work on the assembly and staging of the multi-residence display, beginning in early October so that it would be completed in time to host the annual event.
This year, that family and their friends all joined in to finish up the work and continue Bill's vision. The display features literally miles of lights with above-life-size teddy bears, nutcrackers, robotic animated figures and even a working carousel for the little ones to ride.
In addition to the display, present were Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Jerry and Trish Wyrobek) for the children to tell their wishes to, as well as a Grinch (John Walker), to give them a small scare, which was soon replaced by smiles.
A warming tent was provided and inside the nearby garage, all could enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and each child could choose a toy from the table to take with them as they cherished their memories of the night. Additionally, there were bicycles that could be won in a free raffle for the kids.
Appropriately, in winter season that had so far been fairly snow free, a couple of inches of snow was deposited on and around the display on the day before, much to the delight of the family.
He always wanted snow to fall for this," said his mother Donna Stepp. "He always said it made everything so much more beautiful. We see signs of him everywhere."
Especially poignant was a plaque placed on Santa's house that read "This Santa House is dedicated to Bill Stepp, 'The Christmas Guy' Feb. 10, 1975 - Nov. 26, 2022, his Christmas spirit will live on forever!"
All of the members of the family, as well as his friends agreed that they wanted to see this tradition continue and would do everything they could to make it happen.