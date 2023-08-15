WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley school bus drivers, represented by one driver, asked the school board to consider evaluating the pay scale to keep head bus mechanic Robert LaLonde to keep him at the school corporation. A letter from the drivers was sent to the school board and the administration. Speaking on behalf of the drivers, Amanda Gallagher said, “As we have stated in our letter, the garage staff is the heart of our department. They had big shoes to fill and they filled them very well. The team we have working in the garage are an asset to the drivers. Our buses are getting fixed faster and they are putting effort into each and every bus to make them safer and last longer.”
She said the mechanics have positive attitudes and are helpful. Drivers are greeted with a smile and an eagerness to fix the problem, she said.
“The last worry a bus driver should have is the safety of the students. All of the drivers have a very high level of confidence in Robert and Chris as a team. We know when they send our buses on the road that we are safe and all of the children on the buses are safe,” she said.
“It took Tai-Creek 12 weeks to find the right person to fill their position. Unfortunately, he is currently our right person,” she continued.
Chip Murray, who retired and left the position to LaLonde. He said LaLonde was the ideal candidate for the position when he was hired. He said he took to the job easily and Murray was confident he would do a good job when he retired in June of 2022. He said Kankakee Valley continues to pass state inspection at a much higher rate than the state average.
“I’m just a little disappointed that the for the case of a few dollars, we might stand a chance to lose him,” he said. He reminded the board it could take awhile to find someone to replace him and keep the buses as maintained as LaLonde has.
“I’d like you to reconsider the situation and keep a good man on this staff,” he concluded.
When the school board reached the portion of the agenda for resignations, which included a resignation from LaLonde effective Aug. 23, the board voted to table his and accept all the others listed. There were 13 resignations listed on the agenda.
Superintendent Don Street later explained the classified staff (staff that are hourly employees) have salary schedules and every year they receive an hourly rate with adjustments to that rate every few years. If an employee asks for a higher wage, they evaluate of there have been added responsibilities to the position and if so, may increase the salary.
He said throughout the state, school corporations are negotiating teacher contracts. Once that negotiation is completed, then they will evaluate hourly rates on all classified staff. “So, this year (school year), we will make adjustments.”
At the meeting, two board members asked what would occur if they accepted the resignation and later he changed his mind. Street explained a person can rescind their resignation, but if the board has accepted it, the person will need to reapply for the position.
Since LaLonde’s resignation was tabled, he was asked if it will be placed on the next meeting’s agenda. “It could possibly be returned to the next agenda,” he said.
Other resignations on the agenda were Catherine Shelbourne as middle school learning lab aide, effective July 24; Mackyndsea Burke as middle school social worker, effective Aug. 18; Laura MacNeill as DeMotte Elementary (DES) Special Education teacher, effective Aug. 7; Lisa Kitchen, middle school Special Education aide, effective Aug. 15; Sherianne Lovelace-Chandler as intermediate school music teacher, effective Aug. 1; Lianne Simmons as middle school dishwasher, effective July 21; Carley Riffett as high school Special Education aide, effective Aug. 7; Hannah Celorio as high school in school suspension aide, effective Aug. 7; Dawn Kelly as high school learning lab aide, effective Aug. 9; Brandon Bradley as girls varsity head basketball coach, effective Aug. 11 and Stephanie Driscoll as intermediate school Special Education aide, effective Aug. 11.
Extracurricular positions approved are Jessica Taste as DES yearbook sponsor, Kimbra Johnson as high school pool supervisor and David Hanger as high school volunteer boys’ varsity basketball assistant coach, all for the 2023/2024 school year.
New hires approved were Tyler Peters as seventh grade Social Studies teacher, Abigail Phillips as DES second grade teacher, Taylor Ard as DES Special Education teacher, McKayla Bitterling as DES Special Education teacher, Angela Buck as high school math teacher, Phoebe Alger as Wheatfield Elementary (WES) temporary second grade teacher and Mike Jamieson as an elementary music teacher.
In classified staff hired were WES aides for the new school year, Faith Redmon for Special Education, heather Jones for Special Needs and Jocelyn Weasiu, as an instructional aide.
Also approved were Shellie Jones and Erica Perez moving from sub bus aides to permanent bus aides; Lena Paolone as intermediate school special needs aide; Alyssa Dermody as DES instruction aide; Tracy Cusack as high school in school suspension aide and Shannon Brokop as intermediate school RTI aide.
Judith Jonkman was transferred from the intermediate school RTI aide position to middle school Special Education aide.
In other business:
The board approved the purchase of a hydroponic flex farm unit and toolkit from Fork Farms for the lunch program at a cost of $5,145.
They approved an upgrade to the transponder routing software for $17,790 with an additional yearly cost of $950.
The board approved an agreement with Southlake Career Cooperative.
They also approved use of school facilities for the Kankakee Valley Pop Warner football games at the middle school field without use of lights and Cub Scout Pack 3157 to use the DES gym and cafeteria on Aug. 24.