Brianna Styck

Brianna Styck and her husband, Cody, are pictured at the awards banquet.

MERRILLVILLE — Lake Village resident Brianna (Bri) Styck captured a prestigious award at the 11th Annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet. The event, sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWI-IWA) recognizes the most important professional women in their seven county area in twelve categories, including arts, business, construction, economic development, education, finance, health care, law, marketing, nonprofit, tourism and S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.)

From a list of more than 500 nominees, two women in each category are recognized. One award is given to an established professional, a woman at the peak of her career in each category. A second award is given to an Up and Coming Woman, an individual, who, though being in a profession for a relatively short time, is quickly proving herself and becoming noticed by her contemporaries, those she works with and works for. Bri was selected as the Up and Coming Woman Award recipient for 2022 in the S.T.E.M. category.

