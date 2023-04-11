In a series of open houses throughout the area, BP is bringing information and proposals to county governments and landowners for carbon capture and storage (CCS) through a process that takes carbon emissions, processes them into liquid form and pipes it thousands of feet underground to be stored “forever.” BP, which has an oil refinery in Whiting, is seeking permission from county board of commissioners to do seismic testing for the CCS.
The London-based company proposes using the geology in White, Jasper, Newton, Benton, Pulaski and Lake counties to store the carbon dioxide from its facilities in Whiting, as well as processing emissions from other manufacturers at depths of at least 3,000 ft in what is called Mt. Simon sandstone, which exists underneath Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
The company says this depth is well below water tables and would not affect wells. By using the sandstone, which is porous, the CO2 (carbon dioxide) would mix with extremely salty water found at those depths and dissolve. They want to research the geology in these counties by using seismic vibrations to determine whether there are faults or fractures in the northwest Indiana area.
After the seismic studies, they would construct an “appraisal well” to take bore samples examine the samples of rock. They propose building pipelines to areas determined to be appropriate for sending the carbon underground. Much of the land they would use to bore into the earth would be farm ground and the company will talk to landowners about building deep wells to permanently store the toxic gas.
CCS is not new. According to the information from BP, an ethanol plant in Decatur, Illinois, has been storing CO2 underground since 2016 with over 3.5 million tons stored far below the surface. The flyer states, “The proposed BP project would use the same rock formations that have been proven to work there.” Underground injection and permanent storage began in the 1990s with over 30 projects operating across the globe, according to BP.
The plan is not without controversy. The Citizens Action Coalition, based in Indianapolis, is not a proponent of storing the CO2 underground. They are concerned about possible contamination of water, seismic activity, public health and property values and rights.
According to the National Energy Technology Laboratory, there are four main mechanisms that help trap CO2 in the subsurface and prevent it from escaping back into the atmosphere.
The point of CCS is to keep the carbon emissions out of the air to reduce its impact on the climate, while putting it away underground instead. BP is proposing to lower its carbon footprint and to work with other manufacturers whose emissions pollute the atmosphere by capturing it before it is released, processing it and storing it.
The company will have well monitors to keep tabs on the CO2 at different levels below the surface so they are aware of any possible escape of the gas if it does make its way towards the surface. They don’t think it will if stored in the brine far below the surface in the sandstone, with layers of shale in between that also prevents the gas from rising through the layers of earth.
A pilot program was approved by the Indiana General Assembly for Vigo and Vermillion counties last year. The bill, SB45, for this program states the company using the “pore space” must pay the landowners a yearly payment of 40% of the average estimated cash rent per acre for the area of Indiana and the average class of land every year until the cessation of injection.
In January, a bill was introduced by Sen. Rick Niemeyer of Lowell, which will give county governments, towns and cities, the decision to allow CCS pipelines within their jurisdiction. SB247 states it “provides that a carbon sequestration project may not be undertaken unless the project is approved by the county legislative body (for a project located in the unincorporated area of a county) or the city or town legislative body (for a project located in a city or town).”
In its handouts, BP states it has land agents currently in the process of securing land agreements for using the pore space below the surface and “small amounts” of surface land for the wells and monitors for the injection of the carbon dioxide.
They outline the steps taken once an agreement is in place. They will acquire technical subsurface information through the seismic data collection and appraisal well drilling to evaluate the geology before progressing.
They will use the information gathered to apply for a Class VI underground injection well permit through the EPA and a CCS storage facility permit from the Indiana DNR.
Once the evaluation and proper permits are in place, the next step is to develop the pipeline infrastructure that will transport the captured CO2 to the storage site through wells drilled down to the level of the St. Simons sandstone where it will be “locked away” in the pore spaces.