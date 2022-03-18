DeMOTTE — The Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Bowling with the Badges event on April 23 at Wheatfield Lanes.
The event will include many local fire departments, emergency medical services and law enforcement. Proceeds from the event will go towards a scholarship for a senior in high school seeking a degree in public service.
So far, the department has presented nine scholarships over the past several years.
“Now more than ever, our society needs people to go into the public service area,” the department said in announcing this year’s Bowling with the Badges. “There are shortfalls in police, EMS and fire departments all over the nation.”
The department is seeking donations as well as items to raffle. A company that donates will have a logo placed on an event t-shirt or table tent.
Deadline to be added to the shirt is April 2. Donations will be accepted after the deadline and the department will acknowledge the donation in print and on social media.
For more information, contact committee chairman Tom Fentress of the Keener Township fire department at tfentress@keenertwp.com.