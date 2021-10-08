DeMOTTE – Belstra hosted its annual pork chop fundraiser on Sept. 11 for the American Cancer Society. This year’s event honored Mark Van Soest, a Belstra employee who lost his battle to cancer five years ago in 2016.
Van Soest was a plant production manager at Belstra for 19 years. He served on the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. In honor of his service, his badge was printed on memorial shirts Belstra employees and volunteers wore at the fundraiser.
Belstra’s pork chop fundraiser has been a sit-down event in years past, but following last year’s adaptations, this year’s event served meals of pork chops, green beans, cole slaw, and baby potatoes in a drive-thru fashion.
This year the fundraiser brought in $5,199, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
Belstra would like to thank the community, employees, and volunteers for their support in making this fundraising event possible.
“I am always humbled by the support the DeMotte and Wheatfield communities show for this event,” Belstra board chairman Tim Belstra, said. “Cancer is something which touches all of us, and hopefully, one day there’ll be a cure. It’s a joy to renew friendships each year.”
Belstra’s pork chop fundraiser began a year or two after Max Belstra passed away from cancer in 2000. Apart from a several-year hiatus, the fundraiser has been held every year since.