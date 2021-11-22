JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District in conjunction with Jasper County Purdue Extension and Apis Engineering will host a free Beekeeping for Beginners workshop next month.
It will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m., CST, in the West Room of the DeMotte Public Library. This workshop will provide attendees with information about the costs, commitments, tools and equipment needed to get started in beekeeping, where to place your hives, the annual cycle of honeybee’s society, harvesting honey and more.
Experts Krispn Given and Dale McMahan will serve as guest speakers.
Given is recognized as one of the leading authorities in honey bee instrumental insemination and honey bee breeding. He is the Apiculture Specialist at Purdue University’s Department of Entomology in West Lafayette. Given started breeding bees over 27 years ago, conducting research with 250 colonies looking for solutions to improve honey bee health. He currently manages Purdue’s honey bee breeding program, teaching annual queen rearing short courses in addition to managing honey bee laboratory and extension activities.
Given is best known for the “Mite-biter” bee strain, where they have demonstrated high-selected bees that chew up to 50% of the mites that are groomed off their body’s resulting in healthier honey bee colonies.
McMahan is local to the area and has been a beekeeper for more than 35 years and has a 50 colony queen breeding and rearing operation in northwest Indiana. His 30 acre farm in northwest Indiana has been converted to bee-friendly plantings.
McMahan holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business from Olivet Nazarene University. He owns and operates the machine shop where Apis Engineering products are developed and manufactured. He is a bee breeder and Master Beekeeper.
To participate, RSVP to jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com or 219-866-8008, ext. 3.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program prior to the meeting, please let us know.