DEMOTTE — On Saturday, June 10, a Battle of the Bands is coming to Spencer Park. Sponsored by the Jasper Arbor, a chapter of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society, is hosting the Battle of the Bands at the band shell in the park beginning at 1 p.m.
There will be four bands participating in the “battle,” with judges who will choose the winner and prizes will be awarded.
The event is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come hear the live bands perform. The battling bands are Seldom Told, Ancient Summer, Jolly Roger and Flood Plane. The bands will play a variety of music, mostly rock, and each band will play four songs.
The Jasper Arbor is a fraternal insurance society that gives to the community including the back to school fair, free Christmas movies in Rensselaer, school science programs and donations to local food pantries.