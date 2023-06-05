Seldom Told

Seldom Told will perform during the Battle of the Bands Saturday at Spencer Park. The band members from left to right are Mira Faris, Austin Faris, Ryan Craft, Derek Kalicky, and Chase Hayes. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this free outdoor concert June 10.

 Provided

DEMOTTE — On Saturday, June 10, a Battle of the Bands is coming to Spencer Park. Sponsored by the Jasper Arbor, a chapter of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society, is hosting the Battle of the Bands at the band shell in the park beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be four bands participating in the “battle,” with judges who will choose the winner and prizes will be awarded.