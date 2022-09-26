WHEATFIELD – Nine marching bands took to the turf to showcase their talents for the Kankakee Valley High School Marching Band Invitation, held on Saturday, Sept 24, at Fred Jones Field. In addition to the hose Marching Kougars, bands from Merrillville, Crown Point, Calumet, Highland and Griffith, as well as closer to home schools like Rensselaer Central, North Newton and West Central, all competed.

The competition is not a contest that pits the bands against each other but one that has each unit judged on their own merit with the opportunity to earn ratings of gold, silver or bronze. The bands could also earn special recognition for achievement is music, visual, auxiliary or percussion.

Trending Food Videos