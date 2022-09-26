WHEATFIELD – Nine marching bands took to the turf to showcase their talents for the Kankakee Valley High School Marching Band Invitation, held on Saturday, Sept 24, at Fred Jones Field. In addition to the hose Marching Kougars, bands from Merrillville, Crown Point, Calumet, Highland and Griffith, as well as closer to home schools like Rensselaer Central, North Newton and West Central, all competed.
The competition is not a contest that pits the bands against each other but one that has each unit judged on their own merit with the opportunity to earn ratings of gold, silver or bronze. The bands could also earn special recognition for achievement is music, visual, auxiliary or percussion.
The event opened at 6:30 p.m. with the Bomber Brigade and closed with awards near 9:30 after the hosts Kougars performed their show to a very healthy-sized crowd.
Rensselaer Central’s Bomber Brigade performed their show called “Unexpected Journey” under the guidance of Director Jared Coller and Drum Major Mandolyn Loveland. It included “Geronimo,” The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Journey of Mn: Youth.” The band earned a silver rating, and a Percussion Auxiliary Achievement award.
West Central’s Marching Trojans, led by Director Stephen Sholey and Drum Major Hunter Schultz, performed “Take Me to Mars” and earned a silver. Songs performed included “Treasure” and “Runaway Baby.”
The Band of Pirates from Merrillville High School earned silver for their show entitled “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which included six of the best-known Star Wars music titles. They also were awarded the Percussion/ Auxiliary Achievement award.
The Crown Point Royal Regiment with 122 performers on the field earned a gold rating as well as Achievement awards in all three categories for their “Vortex” show which featured songs about wind, water and fire.
The Marching Warriors of Calumet New Tech High School performed the show “Rock Through Time” which included the songs, “Johnny B. Goode,” House of the Rising Sun,” “Immigrant Song,” and “Seven Nation Army.” They earned a bronze rating and a Percussion/ Auxiliary Achievement award.
The Highland High Marching Trojan Pride earned a silver rating and a Percussion/ Auxiliary Achievement award for their performance of “Soaring!” Their show included the songs “Into the Clouds,” “One Day I’ll Fly Away,” and “Fly by Night.”
The Marching Panthers of Griffith played “Star Wars Theme,” “James Bond Theme,” and “Danger Zone” for their show, entitled “And . . . Action!” They earned a silver rating and a Percussion/ Auxiliary Achievement award.
North Newton’s Spartan Alliance, under the Direction of Craig Redlin and Mike Jamieson and Drum Major Christian Dunn, performed a show call “The Factory.” It was an intriguing routine with work whistles, prerecorded drop-ins and a section where the players put down their instruments to pick up hammers and pipes. Songs included “Work Begins,” Fabrication,” and “Assembly Line.” The group earned a gold rating as well as achievement awards in Percussion/ Auxiliary and Visual.
Rounding out the performances were the Kougars with a gold rating as well as achievement awards in Percussion/ Auxiliary and Visual. Under the direction of Nick Boersma, Nick DeJarlais and Brian Moore, and Drum Majors Calder Feit, Ellie Molenaar and Danin Richardson, the band performed selections from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” This included “Overture,” the “Christmas Eve Montage”, “This is Halloween”, “Oogie Boogie’s Song”, “Sally’s Song”, “Jack’s Obsession”, and “End Title.”
Judges for the event were Dr. Jeff Doebler of Valparaiso University, Dr. Scott Humphries of Manchester University, Dr. Doug Keiser, Emeritus Faculty of Indiana State University, and, Robb Thiel, Emeritus faculty of St. Joseph’s College.