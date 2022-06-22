DeMOTTE — The ninth annual Kankakee Valley-area Back-to-School Fair will again take a turn this year, so to speak.
Like everything else, the event was modified for the COVID-19-era, but this year it will revert back to Spencer Park in DeMotte. Like the first six incarnations of the fair, the hundreds of parents and students will gather together in the park and go tent to tent and table to table to receive school supplies and other items such as socks.
The fair will be held on Saturday, July 30 and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and continuing until 12 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. Students that attend Kankakee Valley schools or DeMotte Christian School in kindergarten through 12th grade may receive supplies. Proof of residence within the KVSC boundaries will be required and supplies will only be distributed if the students are present.
Members of local churches and the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association from throughout the district as well as many others have volunteered to distribute the supplies on that Saturday. In previous years, the Jasper County Fair Queen and her court even showed up to help out, much to the delight of the students.
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity.
In addition to the distribution of school supplies, the organizers promise some fun and food for the expected crowd.
The committee has a Facebook page called Back to School Fair-DeMotte/Wheatfield for further information or to contact the committee.