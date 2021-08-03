DeMOTTE — The eighth annual Kankakee Valley School-area Back-to-School Fair will take place this Saturday and the organizers are excited to once again provide school supplies to area children as the return to the classroom looms.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 in the Kankakee Valley Middle School parking lot with cars snaking around the building until they reach the bus entry doors on the west side of the building where supplies will be passed out.
Pre-packed backpacks will be distributed, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing to noon or until supplies are exhausted. Proof of residence within the KVSC boundaries will be required and backpacks of supplies will only be distributed if the student is present in the vehicle.
Local volunteers and members of the Kankakee Valley Teachers Association from throughout the district have volunteered to not only distribute the backpacks on that Saturday but will meet on the previous Friday to pack the satchels.
“We are doing everything we can to continue this event in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jan DeYoung, who is on the event committee.
The Back to School Fair exists to give assistance to those families who need it by distributing free school supplies donated by local churches and businesses. Area churches and businesses, as always, have banded together to provide this opportunity. This year, also due to safety concerns, cash donations were taken and the supplies were purchased in bulk to cut down on the number of hands that items would pass through before distribution.
The committee has a Facebook page called Back to School Fair-DeMotte/Wheatfield for further information. You can also contact the committee on the page.